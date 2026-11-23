Kosovo’s Foreign Minister, Glauk Konjufca, called on the Council of the European Union in Athens today to ask the European Commission to prepare its Opinion on Kosovo’s application for EU membership. He made the appeal during a ministerial meeting of the “Friends of the Western Balkans” group.

After the meeting, Konjufca wrote on X that, nearly four years after Kosovo’s application, the European Commission is ready to prepare its Opinion. For the enlargement process to be credible, he said, every Western Balkan country must have the opportunity to make progress based on merit. He added that the progress of neighboring countries shows what enlargement can achieve when reforms are properly recognized.

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Konjufca noted that Kosovo is fully aligned with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy and is ready to contribute to the Union’s missions and operations. He thanked Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis for organizing the meeting.

Kosovo officially submitted its application for EU membership in December 2022. Preparing the Commission’s Opinion is the first formal step after an application, but the process can begin only if requested by the Council, where decisions are made by the member states.

The Athens meeting was attended by the heads of diplomacy of Western Balkan countries and EU member states that support enlargement. Kosovo was represented by its foreign minister, while Serbia was represented by a state secretary, according to the Serbian portal EU pravo za sve.