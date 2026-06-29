The case file on suspected property abuses in Orikum, Rradhimë and Dukat is transferred from the Vlora Prosecutor’s Office to SPAK

The investigative case that began at the Vlora Prosecutor’s Office over the falsification of documents for the purpose of transferring property ownership in the areas of Rradhimë, Dukat and Orikum has now been transferred to the Special Prosecution, SPAK.

The Vlora Prosecutor’s Office has declared a lack of jurisdiction and forwarded the criminal file to SPAK, which, based on several complaints filed by local residents, has registered criminal proceedings.

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Meanwhile, it is reported that SPAK has also requested from the Vlora Prosecutor’s Office all investigative acts prepared by it during the preliminary investigation phase.

Based on these acts, SPAK and the Vlora Prosecutor’s Office have carried out searches in several homes in Vlora, as well as at the mortgage office in this city.

According to the information, powerful oligarchs, in connection also with local residents, have transferred and then registered large areas of agricultural land, pushing aside the owners who had benefited from the land plots under Law 7501.

It is learned that the complaint was submitted by a group of residents from the Assembly of Orikum, Rradhimë and Dukat, who filed criminal complaints with both the Vlora Prosecutor’s Office and the Special Prosecution, SPAK, for the criminal offenses of “Abuse of office” and “Document forgery” within the framework of a “Structured criminal group”.