The “Batman” of Lagos de Moreno in Mexico, the mysterious figure punishing suspected motorcycle thieves

In Mexico, there has been widespread discussion about a still-unidentified person whom residents have dubbed the “Batman of Lagos de Moreno,” as he is suspected of single-handedly launching a campaign against motorcycle thieves.

Local media report that within the last ten days, in the state of Jalisco, he has captured at least five people suspected of stealing motorcycles. The suspects were found tied to light poles with adhesive tape, while the stolen motorcycles were left beside them.

Të lidhura

None found

The cases went viral after photographs of the tied-up men in public spaces were shared on social media. In some images, they were seen with their mouths sealed with adhesive tape, showing signs of violence on their bodies and next to messages warning against motorcycle theft.

According to reports, the actions of the mysterious person are linked to dissatisfaction with the authorities and the lack of results in tackling crime. For this reason, many residents have compared him to the well-known superhero “Batman.”

The prosecutor of Jalisco state, Salvador González de los Santos, said that cases have been recorded in which young men were found tied up, along with banners warning that the same fate would be suffered by anyone who continued stealing motorcycles.

He also clarified that, although these individuals are under suspicion, for the moment they are being treated as victims and the incidents are being investigated as acts of violence.

Meanwhile, the State Security Secretary, Juan Pablo Hernández, said that five similar cases have so far been documented. According to the authorities, two vehicles that may be linked to the incidents have been identified, but no one has yet been arrested.

The story has also drawn major attention online, where posts about the “Batman of Lagos de Moreno” have reached millions of views and thousands of reactions. Some users describe him as a hero taking on crime, while others see the phenomenon as a sign of declining public trust in law enforcement institutions.

The identity of this person remains unclear. Investigators are also examining the possibility that the attacks may not have been carried out by just one individual, but by an organized group. The people found tied up received medical assistance, while investigations continue into both the motorcycle thefts and the violence used against them.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 12:33

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