The 30th Protest Against the Government, Citizen Blasts Rama: I’m Here for My Daughter, She Has Finished Two Degrees and Does Menial Work, We Will Not Let the Land Be Sold

Skanderbeg Square brought together many citizens at the 30th anti-government protest, where participants openly expressed their grievances and the reasons why they had joined the gathering.

Among them, one citizen said he had come out to protest for his children, because according to him he sees no future at all. He said that his daughter, although well educated, is forced to do menial work and faces oppression from her superiors because the state has given her no opportunity.

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He also stressed that he does not in any way accept the sale of land.

“We have 1001 reasons to come out, the government invests only in criminal organizations, while with the people it shows hypocrisy.

No one can swallow this kind of mockery. We will not allow any kind of government to sell the lands that have been defended with blood. We created Europe and the Egyptian empires.

I see no future for the children, my daughter has finished two schools and is employed at a company of oligarchs, oppressed by ignoramuses, with a menial job,” he declared.