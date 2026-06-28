The 29th protest is being held today, citizens demand Rama’s non-negotiable resignation

Today, the 29th protest against the government will be held, while the organizers have called on citizens from across the country, as well as Albanians in the diaspora, to join the rally in Tirana.

The gathering of protesters is scheduled to begin at 19:00 in Skanderbeg Square, after which the march will continue toward the Prime Minister’s Office, where protesters will remain to express their demands.

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The main demand of the protest remains the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. The organizers have declared that the protests will continue until this demand is met, inviting citizens to participate in large numbers in what is described as the 28th consecutive protest.