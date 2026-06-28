The 29th protest against Rama, call for participation in the nationwide rally on July 4

Today marked the 29th protest against Prime Minister Edi Rama.

During this gathering as well, chants of “Rama, resign” were heard. One of the protesters, in his speech, called on participants to remain united and stressed that a nationwide protest will be held on July 4. He also added that 5 Members of the European Parliament will take part in tomorrow’s protest.

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“July 4, Saturday, nationwide protest. July 4 is also the Independence Day of the United States, our greatest ally. Our answer to Rama is, ‘Rama, resign.’ Tomorrow, 5 Members of the European Parliament will be here to speak,” he said.