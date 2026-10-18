Tensions on the boulevard, Molotov flames and police use tear gas

Clashes between protesting students and police have now reached Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard.

Të lidhura None found

Protesters have thrown Molotov cocktails, causing fires at several points along the boulevard.

Police have used very large quantities of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The number of protesters continues to grow, and they are throwing Molotov cocktails and pyrotechnic devices toward officers.

The situation has escalated significantly, while powerful explosions can be heard on Tirana’s main boulevard.