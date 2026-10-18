Interior Ministry announces new rules on weapons: up to 10 licensed weapons per person allowed from January 2027

The new Weapons Law is expected to enter into force in January 2027, and one of its main innovations is the introduction of a limit of 10 licensed weapons per person.

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This restriction will not apply to active shooting athletes who participate in competitions and meet the legal criteria for possessing a larger number of weapons. People who currently have more than 10 licensed weapons will have a one-year period to comply with the new provisions. Within this period, they may surrender or deactivate the excess weapons, or apply for a collector’s license.

The Interior Ministry announced that the law stipulates that a natural person may own a maximum of 10 licensed weapons. An exception is made for active shooting athletes who participate in competitions and meet the conditions set out by law.

The main changes include limiting the number of weapons per person, allowing up to 10 licensed weapons, and exempting active shooting athletes who meet the legal criteria.

Other innovations include halving the validity period for renewing weapons documents, which will be reduced from 10 to five years. A new classification of weapons, in line with the European directive, is also envisaged, along with stricter requirements for how they are stored.

People applying to purchase a weapon will have to submit a declaration under material and criminal liability, certifying that they have secured suitable space for its safe storage.

The new law also provides for the legalization and voluntary surrender of illegal weapons. According to the Interior Ministry, this procedure will be open for one year from the start of the law’s implementation and will be conducted in accordance with the legal requirements.

The transitional and final provisions establish the voluntary surrender and legalization of illegal weapons, while the deadline for completing this procedure is one year from the date on which implementation of the law begins.

Another change concerns the digitalization of the process of obtaining a weapons license. Applications for authorization to purchase weapons may also be submitted electronically.

Regarding the latest campaign for the voluntary surrender of weapons, held from June 4, 2010, to June 4, 2011, the Interior Ministry announced that a total of 39 weapons and 2,368 rounds of ammunition of various calibers were surrendered at all police stations.

The ministry said that a date has not yet been set for the launch of a new campaign for the surrender of illegal weapons. If such a decision is made, citizens will be notified in good time.