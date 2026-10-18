Tensions erupt outside the Ministry of Education as students throw stones at the building! A girl is injured

Tensions erupt outside the Ministry of Education as students throw stones at the building! A girl is injured

Tensions and clashes have been reported outside the Ministry of Education in Tirana, where protesters have thrown stones at the building. The situation escalated during a protest by students and young people that has just begun.

Të lidhura

None found

The students continue to demand changes and a response from the institutions.

Meanwhile, the police have moved in and formed a cordon, while the water cannon is ready but has not been used.

The protest outside the ministry has been accompanied by repeated episodes of tension in recent days. During previous gatherings, protesters threw stones at police officers, while law enforcement intervened with high-pressure water to disperse the crowd, tear gas, and force using batons and rubber bullets.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 14:10

Tags: , , , , ,
VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education

VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education
From a just protest to unjust violence

From a just protest to unjust violence
University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!

University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!
Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…

Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…
Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system

Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system
DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language

DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language
Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28

Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28
Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing

Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing