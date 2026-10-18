Tensions erupt outside the Ministry of Education as students throw stones at the building! A girl is injured

Tensions and clashes have been reported outside the Ministry of Education in Tirana, where protesters have thrown stones at the building. The situation escalated during a protest by students and young people that has just begun.

Të lidhura None found

The students continue to demand changes and a response from the institutions.

Meanwhile, the police have moved in and formed a cordon, while the water cannon is ready but has not been used.

The protest outside the ministry has been accompanied by repeated episodes of tension in recent days. During previous gatherings, protesters threw stones at police officers, while law enforcement intervened with high-pressure water to disperse the crowd, tear gas, and force using batons and rubber bullets.