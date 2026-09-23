Ferit Hoxha: Kosovo’s request for membership in the Adriatic Charter must move forward after a long blockade

In New York, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Adriatic Charter was held, organized under the chairmanship of Croatia. The meeting was also attended by the Kosovar chief diplomat, Glauk Konjufca.

Të lidhura

None found

After this meeting, Albanian Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha stated on platform X that Kosovo’s application for membership in the Adriatic Charter must be advanced.

“Kosovo’s membership application has remained pending for a long time. Advancing this issue would strengthen regional cohesion and our collective ability to respond to security challenges,” Hoxha wrote on X, according to KosovaPress reporting.

According to him, to ensure stability in the Western Balkans, it is necessary that all states and societies of the region be included in cooperation and security mechanisms.

“Sustainable stability can only be achieved when all countries and societies in the region are fully integrated into frameworks of cooperation, security and shared responsibility,” he emphasized.

Hoxha stressed that cyber threats, energy security and foreign information manipulation require broader cooperation at the regional level. He added that a more open and inclusive Adriatic Charter would contribute to the security of the Western Balkans.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 16:58

Tags: , ,
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet