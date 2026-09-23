Ferit Hoxha: Kosovo’s request for membership in the Adriatic Charter must move forward after a long blockade

In New York, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Adriatic Charter was held, organized under the chairmanship of Croatia. The meeting was also attended by the Kosovar chief diplomat, Glauk Konjufca.

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After this meeting, Albanian Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha stated on platform X that Kosovo’s application for membership in the Adriatic Charter must be advanced.

“Kosovo’s membership application has remained pending for a long time. Advancing this issue would strengthen regional cohesion and our collective ability to respond to security challenges,” Hoxha wrote on X, according to KosovaPress reporting.

According to him, to ensure stability in the Western Balkans, it is necessary that all states and societies of the region be included in cooperation and security mechanisms.

“Sustainable stability can only be achieved when all countries and societies in the region are fully integrated into frameworks of cooperation, security and shared responsibility,” he emphasized.

Hoxha stressed that cyber threats, energy security and foreign information manipulation require broader cooperation at the regional level. He added that a more open and inclusive Adriatic Charter would contribute to the security of the Western Balkans.