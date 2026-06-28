Taravari: VLEN went from grand promises to unconditional surrender

The leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, reacted in a Facebook post regarding VLEN’s two-year anniversary in government, assessing that this political force went from big promises to ending in unconditional surrender.

According to Taravari, VLEN set out on the path to government by seeking the support of Albanians and promising change, but after two years, citizens, as he says, are not seeing results, only silence, excuses and retreat. He stresses that there are no constitutional changes, no movement forward on the European path, no advancement of the Albanian language, no genuine protection of fair representation, and no serious investments in Albanian municipalities.

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Taravari further adds that VLEN had promised it would bring a voice to the Government, but according to him, it ended up becoming the shadow of other people’s decisions.

“Albanians did not vote for ministers who count the days in their seats and remain silent when citizens’ interests are affected. VLEN did not fall because of inability, but because of the choice to remain in power at any cost. The Alliance for Albanians said it and proved that when there is no delivery, there is no reason to stay on as decoration. The time for excuses is over. Now every promise must be measured by work, and every mandate by responsibility to the citizens,” Taravari writes at the end.