Tahiri after visiting Thaçi in The Hague: He is facing challenges, but remains calm

Former PDK MP Abelard Tahiri visited former President Hashim Thaçi in The Hague this Monday.

In a reaction published on Facebook, Tahiri said that this meeting with Thaçi was also deeply emotional.

Të lidhura

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“Every meeting brings special emotions, because beyond the prison walls you find the same strength, dignity and confidence that have always characterized him. Conversations with him are always inspiring and filled with hope for the future,” he wrote.

Tahiri also stressed that, despite the challenges Thaçi is facing, he continues to remain calm, determined and convinced that the truth will come to light.

“I hope that this period will end as soon as possible and that he, together with his fellow fighters, will return to their families and their people.”


Shtuar 29.06.2026 17:52

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