Sveçla after the death of police officer Rexhep Gashi: Maximum caution is needed to avoid such tragedies

Following the tragic death of police officer Rexhep Gashi, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Xhelal Sveçla reacted to the incident that occurred while Gashi was carrying out his official duties at the Vërmicë Border Crossing Point.

In a post on social media, Sveçla expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased, his colleagues, and all members of the Kosovo Police.

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“With deep sorrow, I received the news of the passing of police officer Rexhep Gashi, who tragically lost his life while carrying out his official duty at the Vërmicë border crossing point,” Sveçla wrote.

He stressed that in these difficult moments, the institutions are standing by the police officer’s family to share the pain of their loss.

“I express my most sincere condolences to the Gashi family, the late officer’s colleagues, and all members of the Kosovo Police. In these difficult moments, we stand by the family to share the pain of this great loss,” he said.

Sveçla called on all road users to show responsibility and increased caution in order to avoid such tragic cases.

“I call on all road users to exercise maximum caution and responsibility, so that such tragedies can be prevented. May the memory of police officer Rexhep Gashi, who served the Republic of Kosovo with dedication until the final moments of his life, be eternal,” Sveçla concluded.

Rexhep Gashi lost his life after, according to initial information, he was struck by a car near the Vërmicë Border Crossing Point while carrying out his official duties. The full circumstances of the case are being investigated by the competent authorities.