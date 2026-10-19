Suspected bomb threat forces Austrian Airlines plane to make emergency landing in Sofia

The Austrian Airlines plane, which was traveling from Tel Aviv to Vienna, was forced to land in Sofia, Bulgaria, after an alert about a possible danger during the flight.

Të lidhura None found

As reported by the Times of Israel, the alert was issued after a “suspicious object” was discovered on board and the crew activated the emergency signal.

Passengers told the Israeli media outlet Ynet that the decision for the emergency landing came after receiving an anonymous tip about a bomb on the plane.

According to Ynet, after landing in the Bulgarian capital, passengers disembarked from the plane. So far, it has not been confirmed that there were explosive devices on board, and it is not known what triggered the alarm.