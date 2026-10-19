Suspected bomb threat forces Austrian Airlines plane to make emergency landing in Sofia

Suspected bomb threat forces Austrian Airlines plane to make emergency landing in Sofia

The Austrian Airlines plane, which was traveling from Tel Aviv to Vienna, was forced to land in Sofia, Bulgaria, after an alert about a possible danger during the flight.

Të lidhura

None found

As reported by the Times of Israel, the alert was issued after a “suspicious object” was discovered on board and the crew activated the emergency signal.

Passengers told the Israeli media outlet Ynet that the decision for the emergency landing came after receiving an anonymous tip about a bomb on the plane.

According to Ynet, after landing in the Bulgarian capital, passengers disembarked from the plane. So far, it has not been confirmed that there were explosive devices on board, and it is not known what triggered the alarm.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 08:15

Tags:
VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education

VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education
From a just protest to unjust violence

From a just protest to unjust violence
University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!

University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!
Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…

Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…
Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system

Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system
DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language

DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language
Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28

Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28
Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing

Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing