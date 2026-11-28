The Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Glauk Konjufca, has extended his wishes on 28 November, Flag Day, recalling important moments and figures from Albanian national history.

In a Facebook post, he recalled the descriptions by poet Lasgush Poradeci of the 28 November celebrations in Bucharest. According to this recollection, the red-and-black flag served as a symbol of Albanian unity, beyond regional differences.

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Konjufca also focused on the 1908 Congress of Manastir and the role of Father Gjergj Fishta. The latter had warned of the danger of Albania’s partition and stressed the need to defend the homeland.

His message also mentioned cooperation among Albanians of different faiths in support of the language and national identity. In this context, he recalled the embrace between Father Gjergj Fishta and Hafëz Ibrahim Efendiu after the Albanian friar’s speech at the Congress of Manastir.

Linking the celebration to the proclamation of Albania’s independence, Konjufca also mentioned the teacher Sali Gjuka from Peja. He was one of the signatories of the Act of Independence on 28 November 1912.

A special place in his message was also given to the legendary commander Adem Jashari, who was born on 28 November 1955 and sacrificed himself together with his family for the freedom of Kosovo. Konjufca recalled that on 28 November 1997, precisely on Jashari’s birthday, the Kosovo Liberation Army appeared publicly for the first time.

In conclusion, the Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo called on Albanians to unite around the national flag, which he described as a symbol beyond divisions that unites Albanians wherever they live.

“May 28 November always unite us,” he wrote.