VIDEO NEWS/ Moments when protesters overwhelm FNSH police officers! They are forced to retreat with shields over their heads!

Today, November 28, 2026, the large number of citizens taking part in the national protest being held in Tirana against Prime Minister Edi Rama has made it impossible for the State Police to withstand the confrontation with protesters seeking to advance toward the main government building.

Footage from “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard shows officers from the Rapid Intervention Forces retreating from their confrontation with the young protesters, raising their shields over their heads to protect themselves from stones thrown by the demonstrators.

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