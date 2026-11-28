The informal sector in North Macedonia continues to expand, even as the number of unemployed people declines. More than 103,000 people work outside regular and formal employment relationships.

The latest data from the State Statistical Office show that 103,177 undeclared workers were recorded during the third quarter of 2026. Compared with the previous quarter, this number increased by 2.1 percent.

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Agriculture, forestry and fishing account for the largest share of this category, with 58,213 people, or 56.4 percent of the total. Meanwhile, around 16 percent of them are employed in the construction sector.

At the same time, the number of unemployed people fell by 0.5 percent compared with the previous quarter and by 2.4 percent compared with the same period last year.

According to the data, the total labor force consists of 797,775 people.