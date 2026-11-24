Supreme Court replaces Festim Bexhdili’s life sentence with 25 years in prison for the disappearance of Jan Prenga’s body

Festim Bexhdili will serve 25 years in prison after the Supreme Court changed the life sentence imposed on him for concealing Jan Prenga’s body.

The decision to reduce the sentence has been published on the Supreme Court’s official website.

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Bexhdili, known as the gardener at the “Golden” resort, was found guilty of concealing Prenga’s body. Prenga was abducted at midday on January 17, 2020, and was never found.

According to the prosecution, video footage showed Bexhdili preparing the tools that would be used to conceal the body of the 49-year-old father of four.

Prenga was abducted in the Kamza area in January 2020. Despite investigations and operations to solve the case, his body has not been found.