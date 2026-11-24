Koçeku mocks Spiropali’s expulsion from the Socialist Party group: They may ask you to give up your seat

Independent MP Marjana Koçeku commented on the Socialist Party’s decision to remove Elisa Spiropali from its parliamentary group. In her response, she used irony and criticized how the dispute between the parties might develop further.

Koçeku addressed Spiropali directly, saying that after her expulsion, she could be asked to give up her parliamentary seat. She also raised the possibility that Spiropali’s immunity could be lifted if she refused to give up her seat.

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“Don’t be upset, Elisa. Now they’ll say, ‘Give up your seat!’ If you don’t, they’ll strip you of your immunity. They can’t call you a wild goat,” Koçeku wrote in her response.

The independent MP’s response followed the Socialist Party’s decision to expel Spiropali from its parliamentary group.