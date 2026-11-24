EU and NATO face Russian pressure, Rutte: Every new provocation should strengthen support for Ukraine

Concerns about the threat Russia poses to European security have increased significantly. The European Union and NATO are considering new ways to respond to Moscow’s military provocations and hybrid operations.

Airspace violations, acts of sabotage, cyberattacks and suspicions of involvement by Russian intelligence services have increased pressure on European countries to develop a common response.

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Two meetings in Brussels clearly reflected the changing security situation on the continent. The North Atlantic Council considered Poland’s request to strengthen its air defenses after Russian missiles violated its airspace. At the same time, the permanent representatives of the EU’s 27 member states were briefed by Denmark on an alleged plot to kill a Ukrainian-American rapper, which Danish authorities attribute to Russian intelligence services.

NATO did not make a concrete decision on sending additional air defense systems to Poland. However, an Alliance source said the meeting was significant because it treated various incidents as part of a broader strategy linked to the escalation of Russian aggression.

Warning: Russia is gauging the West’s response

A European diplomat said Moscow is constantly watching how Western countries respond and that a lack of retaliation could encourage it to increase the pressure.

“They are testing us. If we do nothing, they will increase the pressure,” the diplomat said.

In this context, Denmark has proposed suspending the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens. It also wants visas of other types to be valid only in the state that issued them. The initiative, however, is facing opposition from several EU member states.

Rutte: New incidents should bring more aid to Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the violation of Polish airspace as “absolutely unacceptable.” He said the Alliance is continually reviewing its defense and deterrence measures.

In Berlin, where he attended the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Rutte also spoke about the rise in hybrid attacks in Europe. He said the Alliance has response mechanisms at its disposal that are not always visible to the public. He warned Moscow that new provocations would not weaken Western support for Kyiv.

“Every new incident in Europe should bring more, not less, support for Ukraine,” Rutte said.

Among the threats he cited were arson attacks, sabotage on railway networks, attacks on merchant ships and ongoing cyberattacks.

“We are all targets; we are all affected,” he said, emphasizing that tackling these risks is not the responsibility of governments alone, but also requires the involvement of businesses and citizens.

Brussels prepares 22nd sanctions package

As NATO discusses security measures, the European Union is drafting a new package of penalties against Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen linked the increase in Russian hybrid operations to a proposal to bar former Russian combatants from entering EU territory.

The measure is included in the 22nd sanctions package, which also features tighter restrictions on the energy sector, maritime transport and financial transactions.

Member states will continue consultations ahead of the European Union’s extraordinary summit, scheduled to take place this week in Brussels.

Recent developments show that Europe’s security is increasingly being treated as a shared responsibility of the EU and NATO. Western countries are seeking to align their positions and measures in response to the growing threats they attribute to Russia.