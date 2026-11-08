Students call for his resignation, Rama repeats invitation to dialogue through government website

As student protests in Tirana continue with the same determination and intensity, Prime Minister Edi Rama is not giving up his efforts to persuade young people to engage in dialogue with him.

This Sunday as well, the head of government published the invitation to dialogue, once again drawing attention to the recently created digital channel, folmeKM.al, which, according to him, enables citizens to communicate directly with him about concerns that can be addressed by state institutions.

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“GOOD MORNING

and, with the Dialogue mirror on your phone or computer, I wish you a peaceful Sunday,” the head of the Executive wrote.