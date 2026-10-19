Student protests/ DW: Rama refuses to resign despite students’ calls

Student protests/ DW: Rama refuses to resign despite students’ calls

Student protests in Albania have drawn the attention of international media every day. Deutsche Welle reports that “despite calls for Edi Rama to step down, the prime minister is refusing to resign.”

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DW quoted the prime minister as saying the demonstrations were not a threat to the government, but rather to Albania’s ambition to join the European Union.

Student-led demonstrations, fueled by dissatisfaction over alleged government corruption, unemployment and poor education standards, have shaken central Tirana and spread to other cities over the past week.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered outside the Ministry of Education, chanting “Rama, resign!” and throwing stones at police, who responded with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets.

The protests come at a difficult time for Albania, which is among a group of Balkan states seeking to join the EU by 2030, DW writes, noting that “Brussels has called for calm amid the violent protests. On Sunday, the European Commission condemned the use of violence in Tirana and other cities. The Commission added that it welcomed the Albanian authorities’ commitment to protecting the right to protest.”


Shtuar 19.10.2026 08:14

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