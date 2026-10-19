France shaken by unrest: town halls in flames and tensions near the Élysée, Macron faces political crisis

After the violence that erupted on Saturday, October 17, France is facing a deep social and political crisis. In several cities there was looting, arson, and clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

The French Interior Ministry announced that 2,397 people have been arrested. Additionally, 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured, seven of them seriously.

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Hundreds of thousands of citizens protested in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, and Limoges. During the gatherings, public property was damaged, vehicles were burned, and shops were looted. Protesters also targeted state institutions, including municipal buildings in several cities.

Limoges experienced the most severe episode: the old town hall was engulfed in flames after an attack carried out by masked individuals. Municipal buildings were also attacked in Marseille and Lille, while in Bordeaux the residence of the prefect of Gironde was damaged.

In the capital, groups of protesters moved through various areas, damaging property and looting businesses. Some of them approached the area of the Élysée Palace, raising concerns about security and the authorities’ response.

The following day, the government faced accusations over its preparation for and management of the crisis. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez came under pressure from the opposition and from mayors of municipalities affected by the violence.

Marine Tondelier, the Green party’s presidential candidate, called for the minister’s removal, saying he had underestimated the scale of the crisis. The government was also criticized by lawmakers from France Unbowed and leaders of the National Rally. Former President François Hollande stated that the state had failed to maintain public order across the country.

Nunez rejected claims that authorities had not been prepared. He said security forces confronted numerous groups operating with unpredictable tactics, moving and dispersing across different areas to carry out vandalism and looting.

Marseille was among the cities where the unrest had the greatest impact. Mayor Benoit Payan blamed the government for not guaranteeing the necessary protection for the city. According to him, only one riot police unit was initially deployed, while reinforcements arrived when the situation had already deteriorated.

The interior minister said around 2,000 protesters appeared early on Avenue Canebière and caught police by surprise.

In Marseille, 99 people were arrested for incidents directly related to the unrest. Additionally, 118 members of the security forces were injured, three of whom were hospitalized. Meanwhile, local media and authorities have presented different figures for the number of participants in the unrest.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and warned that those responsible for the destruction would face justice.

Referring to the images of looting, fires, and attacks on public buildings, he said: “We all feel anger and shame.”

“Those who destroyed must pay. Those who looted must compensate. Those who tried to harm the Republic will be held accountable,” the French president declared.

Macron asked the government to draw the appropriate conclusions from the crisis, especially regarding intelligence gathering and the prevention of violence.

He distinguished peaceful protesters from those who took part in destruction, while acknowledging that concerns about the cost of living, fuel prices, and the quality of public services require political solutions.

The president also spoke about young people who have mobilized in schools and universities. He said their concerns about education, employment opportunities, and the future must be heard.

“We have a dual responsibility: to listen to the anger and address its root causes, while firmly upholding the rule of law,” Macron said. He called for calm and unity, as presidential elections are expected to be held in about six months.

Meanwhile, Macron has embarked on a three-day visit to four Persian Gulf countries: Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar. The tour will conclude on October 21 and aims to secure hydrocarbon supplies as well as ease pressure on the French economy. Fuel prices continue to be one of the main concerns of citizens.