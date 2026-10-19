New storms threaten Spain as woman dies in Catalonia floods and army is mobilized

After a weekend of severe flooding, widespread damage and one death in Catalonia, Spain is bracing for another wave of powerful storms expected to sweep across the country.

A red alert has been issued for Mallorca and Valencia. Spain’s meteorological agency, AEMET, has described the forecast conditions as “extremely dangerous” and warned of intense rainfall in areas already affected by bad weather. The army has also been deployed to the Balearic Islands to support emergency crews.

Të lidhura None found

Concern is high in Valencia, where devastating floods in 2024 caused many deaths, as well as in Mallorca, the largest island in the Balearic archipelago.

In Catalonia, a woman died after being swept away by a stream swollen by torrential rain in Cabrera de Mar, about 25 kilometers northeast of Barcelona. She went missing on Saturday evening, October 17, and her body was found at sea on Sunday, October 18. Catalonia’s fire service confirmed the news after searching for her.

Hundreds of weather-related incidents have been recorded in Catalonia, Valencia, Andalusia and the Balearic Islands. Water has flooded homes, blocked roads and toppled trees, causing significant property damage.

With more rain expected, the regional government of the Balearic Islands has ordered schools closed in Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera. Rail services in Valencia have been suspended until further notice. Authorities are urging residents to avoid nonessential travel and take extra care.

Residents of Valencia, Ibiza and Formentera have received alerts on their mobile phones urging them to limit travel in at-risk areas.

Ibiza is facing a particularly serious situation: torrential rain has flooded roads, while many vehicles have been left submerged in water and mud. The main road to the airport has been closed, and the weather has severely disrupted air travel.

State-owned airport operator Aena says at least five flights have been canceled and 16 diverted to other airports. Further cancellations have also been reported.

Spanish army personnel have been sent to Ibiza and Mallorca to assist local emergency services.

Flooding has also caused difficulties in the south of the country. In Almeria, in the Andalusia region, emergency services carried out 37 rescue operations over 48 hours.

Near Malaga, ten people were trapped in a flooded tunnel on Saturday evening. Firefighters responded and brought everyone to safety.

Authorities in Spain remain on high alert. Warnings of further storms have heightened concerns about renewed flooding, property damage and transport disruptions in several parts of the country.