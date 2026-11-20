Australian MP proposes to partner after 10 years of relationship during farewell speech in Parliament

A rare and deeply emotional event marked the session of the Parliament of New South Wales in Australia. Liberal MP Jordan Lane, representative for the Ryde electorate, proposed to his partner Natalie, with whom he has been in a relationship for more than ten years, during his final speech in politics.

Only a few days earlier, Lane had announced that he would not run again in the March state elections. However, his farewell speech in the institution will be remembered for a completely personal and touching reason, as Australian media report.

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On Thursday, during the parliamentary sitting, the MP decided to surprise his partner, who was watching the session from the public gallery.

“Mr Speaker, my final question as the member for Ryde is for the love of my life, Natalie. Will you marry me?” he said, as he took out a ring.

Immediately after these words, the chamber erupted in cheers and applause. Visibly emotional, Lane approached Natalie, placed the ring on her finger and kissed her.

But the most special moment came after her positive response.

“I would like it recorded in the parliamentary record that she said ‘YES’,” the MP added, prompting laughter and another wave of applause in the chamber.

Speaker Greg Piper joined in the humor of the moment and declared that the 58th Parliament would be known as the “Parliament of Love”.

Earlier this month, Jordan Lane had surprised colleagues when he announced on social media that he would not seek a new term in the upcoming state elections.

In his farewell speech, he also explained the reasons for this decision, describing it as an important step in his personal life.

“Today I am taking a big step. But the hardest part is not taking this step, but explaining it. How can you express with the mind something that can only be felt with the heart?” he said.