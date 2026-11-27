Prime Minister Albin Kurti reiterated his call for the European Union to grant Kosovo candidate status and open accession negotiations.

Speaking at the Western Balkans Growth Plan Summit, held in Tirana, he warned that a lack of action by the EU could undermine citizens’ confidence in Kosovo’s European perspective.

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Kurti stressed that Kosovo remains the only Western Balkan state that has yet to obtain candidate status for membership in the European Union.

“A merit-based process should give us the opportunity to be assessed; otherwise, a story of democratic progress risks becoming a cautionary tale. Let the Council of the European Union finally ask the European Commission to prepare its opinion on Kosovo’s application for membership. Next month marks four years since Kosovo submitted its application to join the EU. Candidate status and the opening of accession negotiations—steps Kosovo has earned on merit,” Kurti declared.

According to the prime minister, Kosovo’s citizens have among the highest levels of support for EU membership and trust in the institution across the region. For this reason, he described progress on the country’s path toward European integration as urgent.

Referring to reports by international organizations, Kurti also spoke about economic and democratic developments in Kosovo. He cited economic growth of 4.7 percent during the first half of this year, an increase in private investment, and a decline in unemployment from 26 to 11 percent.

He said Kosovo had implemented a significant portion of the reforms envisaged under the Growth Plan. Following the slowdown caused by repeated elections, he said, the country had restored institutional stability and accelerated the implementation of reforms.

After attending the EU–Western Balkans Summit in Brussels, Kurti took part in the sixth consecutive Growth Plan summit, which was held in Tirana for the third time. At the meeting, together with Prime Minister Rama, representatives of the countries of the region and Commissioner Kos, reforms and gradual integration into the EU Single Market were discussed.