Socialist Party parliamentary group meeting concludes, here’s what was discussed

This Monday, Prime Minister Edi Rama convened the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group at the premises of the Assembly Presidency. The meeting, held behind closed doors, served to coordinate the work in Parliament for the remaining days of the parliamentary session.

According to sources, the discussions focused on this week’s two sessions: Tuesday’s session, which will be dedicated to reports from independent institutions, and Thursday’s session, where various draft laws will be reviewed.

Të lidhura

None found

Beyond the official agenda, Prime Minister Rama asked the MPs for greater and more effective engagement on social media, urging them to be more active voices in communicating with the public.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary session is heading toward its close, with only 4 sessions remaining for the month of July. One of the hottest issues in the coming days is expected to be the work of the special commission on Territorial Reform, which remains at the center of political attention.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 12:39

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