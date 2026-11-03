Slaveski: Solution for 3,500 pensioners, one-time withdrawals of up to 20,000 denars under consideration

The National Bank is working on a special over-the-counter payment option for around 3,500 pensioners who receive their pensions through ALTA Bank AD Bitola and do not have payment cards. Governor Trajko Slaveski said in an interview on TV Telma’s “Top Top” program that the possibility of allowing these pensioners to withdraw up to 20,000 denars in a single transaction is being assessed.

According to figures presented by Slaveski, the bank serves a total of 11,500 pensioners, around 3,500 of whom do not have payment cards. He said a special solution is being prepared for this group to collect their pensions at the counter, giving them easier access to their money. The public will be informed once all the necessary details have been finalized.

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The one-time withdrawal of up to 20,000 denars under consideration would apply only to pensioners who do not have payment cards. The aim is to spare them from having to visit the counters several times and make it easier for them to access their funds.

The National Bank said that placing ALTA Bank AD Bitola under temporary administration was a timely response. The protective measure, taken in accordance with legal provisions, is expected to last up to three months. The National Bank team at the bank is continuously monitoring its condition and the operation of banking services, including ATMs. Finding suitable alternatives for customers without payment cards is a particular focus of this process.

At the same time, work is also underway on solutions for companies that hold funds at the bank and need to pay wages, as well as tax liabilities and contributions, the governor said.

The measures introduced allow legal entities with accounts at ALTA Bank to make payments within the bank to the accounts of other legal entities and individuals, with no limit on the payment amount. Transfers of funds to other banks, however, remain temporarily restricted.