SDSM demands accountability from Local Self-Government Minister Ivan Stoilković

SDSM announced that it has submitted an interpellation motion against Ivan Stoilković, a former deputy prime minister and the current minister of local self-government.

The party said the time had come for him to be held politically accountable, describing him as one of Vučić’s enforcers and accusing him of promoting Chinese and Russian agendas, spreading hatred and glorifying war criminals.

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According to SDSM, the motion is based on his inappropriate conduct toward lawmakers, which it says undermines the dignity of Parliament, as well as political actions that run counter to Macedonia’s national and strategic interests.

SDSM says Stoilković does not serve the citizens of Macedonia and that Hristijan Mickoski bears direct responsibility for his continued presence in the government.

The party questions whose interests Stoilković represents as a member of the Macedonian government, citing his ties to Serbian intelligence structures, as well as public appearances and activities it links to Russia.

SDSM notes that Macedonia is a NATO member and pursues a foreign policy aligned with that of the European Union. It says promoting opposing geopolitical agendas harms national interests and weakens trust among allies.

In the motion, the party also mentions Stoilković’s trip to China and his appearance alongside the SNS delegation and Vučić.

SDSM also says the document includes content praising Ratko Mladić, who was convicted of genocide.