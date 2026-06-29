Six drivers detained by police, five of them without a driver’s license

North Macedonia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that over the past 24 hours, police detained six drivers across the country for reckless driving. According to the statement, five of them were driving without a driver’s license, while two of them were minors. Another person was caught driving despite having an active ban on operating passenger vehicles.

The ministry explained that one person each was identified in Skopje, Gostivar, Kumanovo, Kavadarci and Prilep for driving without a driver’s license, with the minors being the individuals in Skopje and Gostivar. Meanwhile, at the Deve Bair border crossing, one person was detained after driving a vehicle despite having an active ban. Authorities said that, after the cases are fully documented, the appropriate criminal charges will be filed against them.

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The Ministry of Internal Affairs called on all road users to obey traffic rules and not drive without first passing the driver’s license exam. The appeal also applies to those who are under a driving ban or under the influence of alcohol, with the aim of jointly contributing to safer traffic.