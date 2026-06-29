Six drivers detained by police, five of them without a driver’s license

North Macedonia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that over the past 24 hours, police detained six drivers across the country for reckless driving. According to the statement, five of them were driving without a driver’s license, while two of them were minors. Another person was caught driving despite having an active ban on operating passenger vehicles.

The ministry explained that one person each was identified in Skopje, Gostivar, Kumanovo, Kavadarci and Prilep for driving without a driver’s license, with the minors being the individuals in Skopje and Gostivar. Meanwhile, at the Deve Bair border crossing, one person was detained after driving a vehicle despite having an active ban. Authorities said that, after the cases are fully documented, the appropriate criminal charges will be filed against them.

Të lidhura

None found

The Ministry of Internal Affairs called on all road users to obey traffic rules and not drive without first passing the driver’s license exam. The appeal also applies to those who are under a driving ban or under the influence of alcohol, with the aim of jointly contributing to safer traffic.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 18:34

Tags: , , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişbetpark girişbetparkGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpasbetparkcasibomtimebetjojobet girişextrabettimebettimebetmeritkingKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetgrandpashabetJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişmarsbahisholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobetcasibomjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetciocasibom