Six dead after shooting at a youth center in Stade, Germany

The death toll from the shooting at a youth welfare center in Stade, northern Germany, has risen to six. The sixth person died in hospital from the injuries sustained.

The incident occurred on Monday at a youth welfare center on Dankersstrasse in the city of Stade, about 30 kilometers west of Hamburg. According to police, the alarm was raised at around 12:10 local time, and law enforcement officers arrived at the scene immediately.

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Authorities said four women and one man were killed inside the building, while another person later died in hospital. Police clarified that all the victims were adults, while the motive for the attack remains unclear.

Two people were initially detained, including the main suspect in the shooting. Later, police said that a third person is also being investigated in connection with the incident.

Authorities confirmed that there is no longer any danger to the public. The area was cordoned off, while a large number of police officers and emergency teams were deployed at the scene. Police also announced that there were injured people as well, but without giving details on their number or condition.

According to German media, the building where the attack took place was housing women and children. ZDF and RTL reported that during the incident, children at a nursery and a primary school near the center were kept indoors for safety reasons and were later picked up by their parents.