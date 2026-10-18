Situation at the Democratic Party headquarters, two ambulances in the courtyard after tear gas

Two ambulances have entered the courtyard of the Democratic Party headquarters, while several protesters reportedly felt unwell because of the tear gas and received first aid.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, an increased police presence has been observed on Elbasan Street.

Democratic Party Deputy Chairman Belind Këlliçi said that police had thrown two tear-gas canisters inside the party headquarters, stressing that no incident or provocation had occurred at that moment.

According to Këlliçi, the intervention was carried out when there was no reason to justify such an action.

Eno Bozdo also described the situation as shameful. He said that the Democratic Party headquarters was facing a violent attack and condemned what he called unjustified violence.

Bozdo added that three MPs had gone out to communicate with the police commander, but no one had come out to speak with them.