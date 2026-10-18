Situation at the Democratic Party headquarters, two ambulances in the courtyard after tear gas

Situation at the Democratic Party headquarters, two ambulances in the courtyard after tear gas

Two ambulances have entered the courtyard of the Democratic Party headquarters, while several protesters reportedly felt unwell because of the tear gas and received first aid.

Të lidhura

None found

Meanwhile, an increased police presence has been observed on Elbasan Street.

Democratic Party Deputy Chairman Belind Këlliçi said that police had thrown two tear-gas canisters inside the party headquarters, stressing that no incident or provocation had occurred at that moment.

According to Këlliçi, the intervention was carried out when there was no reason to justify such an action.

Eno Bozdo also described the situation as shameful. He said that the Democratic Party headquarters was facing a violent attack and condemned what he called unjustified violence.

Bozdo added that three MPs had gone out to communicate with the police commander, but no one had come out to speak with them.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 21:42

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers
Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis
Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert

Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert
Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation

Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation
Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free

Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free
Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December

Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December
Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports

Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports
Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients

Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients