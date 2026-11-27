Korreshi on the Spiropali-Rama clash: She was politically sidelined and experienced the power of the state firsthand

Democratic Party MP Saimir Korreshi has analyzed recent developments within the Socialist Party, commenting on Elisa Spiropali’s removal as speaker of Parliament and her dissatisfaction after being appointed head of the Foreign Ministry.

During an interview on the “Free Zone” program on News24, Korreshi said that Spiropali had been “politically downgraded.” According to him, she is personally experiencing what the opposition and citizens claim to have endured during 13 years of Socialist government.

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The Democratic MP said that Spiropali had experienced state pressure firsthand after expressing dissatisfaction over losing her post as speaker of Parliament and moving to head the diplomatic service.

Korreshi emphasized that the position of speaker had given her considerable institutional and political weight. He also mentioned Spiropali’s role as regional head, arguing that the position involved decision-making over directors, funds and projects such as roads and schools.

“We were colleagues, but she has been politically downgraded. I told her in the committee as well that they had hung her weapons on the wall. In my view, Spiropali was one of the veterans and biggest beneficiaries within the SP, but she ended up facing the same situation that Rama has also described with the expression ‘may their heads be eaten.’ After the 2025 elections, while Karakaçi, Nufi and Llambadari became ministers, Spiropali lost ground,” he said.

Korreshi added that Spiropali had experienced what, in his view, others had carried on their backs for 13 years: the harshness of the state when it targets an individual personally. He mentioned authorities going to her home and imposing a fine, as well as her dissatisfaction over being removed from the leadership of Parliament. According to him, being the country’s number two gave her considerable influence and made the post far more powerful than that of foreign minister.

He also claimed that during her time as speaker, Spiropali had enjoyed significant independence and influence, while as regional head she had played a role in administering structures and funds. “Nothing gets through without the regional head’s signature, whether it is funds, road sections or schools,” Korreshi said.

According to him, Spiropali spent around one year as speaker, while he blamed Belinda Balluku, whom he called “Bela,” for her removal. Korreshi said that Balluku was seeking a sphere of influence and absolute power, having appointed her own directors after the elections. He said that the competition within the SP was also linked to who would succeed Rama.

“Spiropali and Erjon raised Bela up, while Bela ate both of them alive. Balluku has taken half of the government and administers 95% of the state budget,” the Democratic MP concluded.