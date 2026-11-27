The Student Movement, with the support of legal experts and university professors, has reacted to the Venice Commission’s involvement in the issue of the jurisprudence exam, following the Government’s request to review the solution it proposed.

The students say that, regardless of the opinion issued by the Venice Commission, their right is guaranteed by the Constitution. According to them, the Law on the Use of Languages clearly establishes the institutions’ obligation to implement this right.

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“The Venice Commission cannot stand above the Constitution, the law, or the political, historical and social reality of North Macedonia. It has an advisory role and, whatever its opinion may be, it does not change the institutions’ obligation to implement the law in force,” the Student Movement said in its reaction.

According to them, referring the issue to an international advisory body does not relieve the Government and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of responsibility for implementing the legislation in force.

“We have not requested a change to the law, nor its interpretation in line with the Prime Minister’s political needs. Our demand has been and remains its full implementation,” the students said.

The Student Movement has asked the Venice Commission, when preparing its opinion, to take into consideration the specific features of North Macedonia’s constitutional order, the spirit of the Ohrid Agreement and the legal arguments presented.

The students said that, regardless of the Venice Commission’s conclusion, they would continue to demand that the jurisprudence exam, as well as other professional exams, be held in the Albanian language. “Our rights are not negotiable. We are asking only for their implementation!” the Student Movement’s reaction concluded.