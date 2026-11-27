Israel’s ambassador to Albania, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, has denied any involvement or connection between the Israeli state and businessman Ron Yeffet, who has been mentioned in the media in connection with scandals involving Albania’s arms industry.

During an interview on journalist Arbër Hitaj’s program “Newscast,” the diplomat was asked whether Yeffet has ties to the Israeli government. Kaynar explained that he is a private individual with American and Albanian citizenship whose activities do not represent the State of Israel.

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“If I am not mistaken, he has an American passport as well as an Albanian passport. As for the claims that the Israeli government is behind him, my answer is this: Israel sells weapons to the world, but it cannot be said that the Israeli state is hiding behind this businessman. If he has committed any wrongdoing, something I am not aware of and which must be determined through investigations in Albania, I am not a lawyer. Nevertheless, Israel’s defense-industry businesses will always operate openly and transparently,” Ambassador Kaynar said.

According to him, any potential violation must be verified by Albanian institutions, and those responsible must face justice. He emphasized that the activities of an individual businessman should not be confused with official relations between Albania and Israel.

“If illegal actions have taken place, whoever committed them must be investigated and, when necessary, prosecuted. This issue is separate from relations between Israel and Albania, as it concerns a single businessman,” the Israeli diplomat said.

Kaynar also said that Israel ranks among the world’s best-known exporters of defense systems and cybersecurity solutions. However, he stressed that official agreements involving the Israeli state are carried out only through regular, open and transparent procedures.