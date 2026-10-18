Berisha on tensions at the Democratic Party headquarters: Protesters have not attacked us at any point

Berisha said that protesters had not launched any attack against the Democratic Party in recent days. According to him, anyone seeking to choose the country where they will receive political asylum should know that the only place they may end up is a prison cell.

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He claimed that, through his network, the idea had been spread during the protest that the Prime Minister’s Office could not be taken and that the headquarters of the two main parties should be attacked. Berisha said that this person had brought three inspectorates into his party’s headquarters, along with individuals equipped with sticks and other implements.

According to Berisha, the scenario failed because the protesters did not join its initiators, whom he described as Rama supporters. He added that they had failed to bring people to express their anger at what he called the “party of crime,” while the genuine protesters were not manipulated. Berisha said that the people described as Edi Rama’s “Iagos” were abandoned en masse.

He accused the police of intervening in the party’s territory in retaliation and in violation of the law and the Constitution after the plan failed and the scheduled time for the attack on the Democratic Party headquarters, from 8:30 to 9:30, had passed. According to him, large quantities of tear gas were fired without reason as a form of punishment against the Democratic Party for the failure of the scenario, and people were poisoned.

Berisha stressed that no protester had attempted to cause even the slightest damage to the headquarters. He warned Edi Rama that he would be held personally responsible for what he described as the manipulation and actions carried out to obstruct the protest. According to him, Democrats are more determined than ever to engage in civil disobedience, not only in Tirana.

“Every minor who is attacked is a minor and will be protected by the Democratic Party. Those who attack them are violating the laws and the Constitution of the country. I commend the Democrats who stand up in defense of minors,” Berisha said.