Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has expressed alarm over the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, linking its development to biblical prophecies about the end of the world.

Speaking at the plenary session of the 28th World Russian People’s Council, held at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, he warned that the technology could produce unpredictable consequences. According to him, even researchers involved in developing artificial intelligence have raised concerns that it could escape human control.

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Kirill argued that if artificial intelligence systems take over decision-making and replace humans in society’s key functions, they could become a greater threat than nuclear energy.

According to reporting by The Washington Post, the patriarch compared the situation with the discovery of nuclear energy, which can be used both to advance humanity and to destroy it. However, he stressed that artificial intelligence could pose an even greater risk.

Another concern he raised is the growing trust people place in answers generated by these systems. Kirill warned that artificial intelligence could be treated as a “modern oracle,” whose words are accepted as absolute truth and are no longer questioned.

He also described the possibility that, after taking control of society’s fundamental processes, artificial intelligence could conclude that the presence of humans is no longer necessary.

“The fulfillment of the prophecies of the Book of Revelation appears closer than ever,” the patriarch declared.

To illustrate the level technology has reached, Kirill cited several cases in which machines have surpassed human capabilities. He referred to the world’s best chess players, who cannot compete with the most powerful computer systems, as well as machines’ ability to process vast amounts of information and translate into many languages.

However, according to the patriarch, humans retain two qualities that cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence: will and morality. He said protecting these qualities is crucial to ensuring that decision-making remains in human hands and that technology serves only as a tool, without becoming an autonomous force that determines society’s choices.

Kirill also linked the issue to the preservation of religious faith. According to him, consumer culture is weakening individuals’ will and moral resilience.

In his speech, the patriarch attributed a special responsibility to Russia in confronting the risks posed by artificial intelligence. He said the country could help define the limits of the technology’s development by combining scientific advances with tradition and religious faith.

Kirill presented Russia as an alternative to a consumption-oriented model of society, insisting that development should also be guided by spiritual values.

Concerns about artificial intelligence also in the Vatican

The Russian patriarch is not the only religious leader to have spoken about the potential consequences of artificial intelligence. Pope Leo XIV has also raised ethical questions about its use, emphasizing human responsibility and the preservation of individual dignity.

Kirill’s approach nevertheless stands out for its direct connection between the advancement of artificial intelligence and biblical prophecies about the Apocalypse. At the same time, he assigns Russia a special role in efforts to avert a future in which technology could control human decisions.