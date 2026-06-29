Shock at the Electric Forest festival — newborn baby’s body found in portable toilet

At the Electric Forest festival in Rothbury, Michigan, the body of a newborn baby was found inside a portable toilet over the weekend, shocking authorities and festivalgoers.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident was discovered on Sunday morning (June 28), when an employee of the company responsible for maintaining the portable toilets was carrying out a routine inspection in the festival’s camping area.

Të lidhura None found

Immediately after the discovery, authorities were notified and the area was secured so the investigation could continue.

Electric Forest

Police said the case remains under investigation and asked for the public’s help with any information that could help clarify the circumstances.

Authorities also urged people to avoid speculation on social media, stressing the need for respect toward the investigation and the people involved.

Festival organizers responded by expressing shock and sorrow over the incident, describing the festival community as “heartbroken by this tragedy” and stating that they are cooperating fully with authorities.

Electric Forest is one of the best-known electronic music festivals in the United States. It has been held since 2008 and every year draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the world, featuring artists from various genres such as EDM, rock and hip-hop.

This is not the first tragic case in the festival’s history.

In 2018, an attendee from the Detroit area disappeared during the event, and his remains were found years later, refocusing attention on safety at large-scale events.