At a meeting in Athens, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos included Albania among the four countries that have made the most progress toward membership. She said she hoped Greece would put enlargement on the agenda during its presidency.

Greece will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU from July to December 2027. This period coincides with Tirana’s goal of concluding its accession negotiations.

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Kos delivered the message at a meeting of the “Friends of the Western Balkans” group, hosted by Greek Foreign Minister Jorgos Gerapetritis. Addressing the ministers in attendance, she praised the progress made by two countries in the region.

“Of the four leading countries, two are from the Western Balkans: Montenegro and Albania. I hope this will encourage other countries to achieve results as well,” said Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Enlargement.

Athens’ support for Albania’s next step in the negotiations was made conditional three years ago on the case of Fredi Beleri. In a written position addressed to the Council of the EU, the Greek government called for a solution for the elected mayor of Himara, who was then in pre-trial detention and seeking to be sworn into office.

Albania has since opened all negotiating clusters and provisionally closed four chapters. For the 31 remaining chapters, the Commission’s roadmap envisages Tirana meeting the conditions within the set deadlines, while the EU verifies the results.

If the timeline is followed, the final chapters will be closed during the Greek presidency.