Rising water levels in Fierza once again cover the ruins of Old Kukës

After being above the water for several weeks, the ruins of Old Kukës have once again been submerged by the waters of Lake Fierza. The change follows moderate to heavy rainfall across Kukës County, which has increased inflows into the Drin cascade.

Data from the Albanian Electro-Energy Corporation (KESH) show that the level of Fierza has reached 261.09 meters above sea level. At Koman, the level is 173.28 meters, while at Vau i Dejës it has reached 74.16 meters above sea level.

Të lidhura None found

Natural inflows stand at 250 cubic meters of water per second at Fierza, 800 cubic meters per second at Koman, and 50 cubic meters per second at Vau i Dejës.

Daily electricity production from the three hydropower plants is reported at 15,100 MWh.

KESH says that, at the time the data were updated, none of the hydropower plants in the cascade was releasing water. Discharge flows at Fierza, Koman, and Vau i Dejës are zero.

The ruins were uncovered after water levels fell because of a prolonged drought and lack of rainfall. They are now beneath the waters of Lake Fierza.