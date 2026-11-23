Amtrak train collides with truck in Louisiana, at least 5 injured and three cars derailed

An Amtrak train collided with an 18-wheeler truck on Sunday afternoon, November 22, east of Lafayette, Louisiana, in the United States. At least five people were injured in the accident.

The collision caused one train car and two baggage cars to derail. The passenger cars remained on the tracks.

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Amtrak said there were 95 people on board the train. After being evacuated, the passengers were taken by bus to their destination.

Lafayette Police Sergeant Ashley Wood said the injured had minor injuries and that some were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The truck was also carrying a bulldozer, which overturned near the railroad tracks.

Fire and rescue crews arrived at the scene, including hazardous materials specialists. They secured the area so passengers could be evacuated and the injured could be treated.

Authorities said firefighters escorted the passengers to a safe location, where they were also able to retrieve their luggage.