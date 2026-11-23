More than 350,000 consumers without power in Ukraine after Russian attacks; three killed in Zaporizhia

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left more than 350,000 consumers without electricity in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, said on Monday that Russia had struck four energy facilities over the past two days. The attacks damaged equipment and disrupted power supplies, particularly affecting Dnipropetrovsk, the company said.

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In the southeastern city of Zaporizhia, another Russian attack killed three people. Regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said a private clinic that was no longer operating had been hit.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said it had attacked an oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov region overnight. Ukraine’s General Staff said the strike damaged the refinery and several oil storage tanks.