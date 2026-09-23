Shasivari: Former KLA leaders enjoy the presumption of innocence from a legal standpoint

Jeton Shasivari, Minister of Justice in North Macedonia, has stated that the Hague court’s verdict against the former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army is not enforceable and that, from a legal point of view, the four accused persons are treated as innocent.

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“From a legal standpoint, the four are considered innocent,” Shasivari emphasized.

He added that the fact that a decision is respected does not automatically imply agreement with its content.

“Respecting the decision does not mean agreeing with it. This is also the stance of the international community. Respect is not equated with acceptance, as the right to appeal remains one of the essential legal instruments to challenge it,” Minister Shasivari explained for Telegrafi.