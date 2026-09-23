OEK strengthens dual education with 32 schools, Nitaj: Kosovo has reason to be proud

The dual education system in Kosovo has seen strong development in recent years and is considered a clear example of success.

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The Kosovo Chamber of Commerce (OEK) will play an important role in advancing it. On Wednesday, the chamber announced that it has signed cooperation agreements with 32 vocational schools involved in this type of education.

During the signing, OEK chairman Lulzim Rafuna described these agreements as a bridge that ensures a professional environment between state and private institutions.

According to Rafuna, the signed agreements are not mere formalities, but a historic moment that changes the way the country prepares its future workforce. He stressed that the partnership between OEK and schools is an institutional commitment to sustainable and functional long-term cooperation, creating a more professional environment for everyone involved.

These statements were made during the Kosovo Chamber of Commerce conference titled “Conclusion of Dual Education in Kosovo: Achievements, Lessons Learned and Next Steps,” attended by ambassadors and senior institutional representatives.

Lah Nitaj from the Ministry of Education and Science announced that two generations of dual education students have completed their studies so far, while the third generation is expected to graduate next year. He added that this achievement should be a source of pride for everyone.

Nitaj acknowledged that the road has not been easy at all, citing long working hours, weekend sacrifices and efforts to adapt the best models to Kosovo’s reality. Nevertheless, he expressed special gratitude to parents, who overcame cultural barriers and various hesitations to support their children.

It was stressed during the conference that the success achieved would not have been possible without the support of Germany and Luxembourg. Luxembourg’s ambassador, Eric Dietz, described support for vocational education as a direct investment in people, linking the learning process with the reality of the labor market.

Dietz stressed that this cooperation helps young people gain practical skills and at the same time provides businesses with the qualified employees they need. He noted that six new programs have been created in sectors such as information technology, renewable energy and wood processing, preparing students for growing branches of Kosovo’s economy. According to him, the results are visible: since 2022, dual education has grown from a pilot phase with about 100 students to over 2,500 students today, including 32 partner schools and more than 1,000 cooperating enterprises.