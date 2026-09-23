Five people arrested in Skopje for starting fires

Police authorities in Macedonia have handcuffed five individuals involved in various fire incidents in the capital. The first was caught yesterday in the center of Skopje, while the other four were detained in the Butel area during the early morning hours.

Të lidhura

None found

The first case was recorded yesterday, when at 1:00 p.m., a passerby was spotted setting fire to underground containers on “Maksim Gorki” Street. Police intervened quickly and arrested B.P., 63 years old from Bitola, near the Cathedral Church “St. Clement of Ohrid” around 1:15 p.m. The flames were neutralized by Skopje firefighters, and a criminal complaint will be filed against the perpetrator after the documentation procedures are completed.

In another event, on September 23, 2026, around 12:10 a.m., officers from SPB Skopje intervened in the Butel area where they arrested four young people. The detainees are B.I., 24, Xh.L., 26, and R.B., 21, all from the village of Sveta Petka, as well as A.Xh., 20, from the village of Saraj. According to preliminary investigations, the group lit fireworks in a field, which led to the spread of flames and the burning of dry grass in an area of about 1,000 square meters. In this case as well, the Fire Brigade intervened to extinguish the fire, and a corresponding criminal report will be drawn up against the persons involved.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 13:55

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