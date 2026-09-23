Besnik Tahiri calls for urgent approval of a resolution by the Assembly on The Hague verdict

Besnik Tahiri, deputy leader of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, has expressed his public concern over the recent decision of the Specialist Chambers in The Hague, which affected four former members of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

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Noting that a full week has passed since that verdict was announced, Tahiri criticized the lack of an official response from the Assembly of the Republic, stressing the immediate need for lawmakers to be called into session and vote on a resolution.

“It has now been a week since the Specialist Chambers issued a convicting verdict for four KLA fighters. This parliament, even after all these days, still does not have a political, institutional, and state position, nor a resolution that opposes that decision and calls for justice, addressing the issues that we see as deeply problematic in its content,” the MP wrote.

Calling the silence and calculations of the moment unacceptable for a matter of this nature, Tahiri insisted that they should not replace principled politics. “It is essential that the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo convene an extraordinary session, articulate a firm stance, and approve a resolution, if only for the sake of justice and the history of this nation,” he declared.

He warned that the way the parliament stands today will be judged harshly in the future, adding that “the narrative of our liberation struggle is our most sacred story” and that “the Kosovo Liberation Army remains our greatest national asset.”

In his appeal, the deputy leader of the Alliance called on all colleagues to overcome narrow daily interests and electoral calculations. “Let us unite without delay and put aside everyday politics and political calculations, because here the conversation revolves around a historic epic,” Tahiri concluded.