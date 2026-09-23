Shasivari: European integration requires institutional transformation, not just harmonization of laws

Minister of Justice Jeton Shasivari, during his speech at the forum “The Contribution of the Structured Dialogue to the European Integration Process of the Republic of North Macedonia: From ‘Foundations’ and Beyond,” stressed that the country’s European integration should be seen as a fundamental transformation of institutions and public services, not merely a process of legislative alignment.

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He added that European integration does not only mean harmonizing laws, but a transformation of institutions, the way of working, and how citizens experience the results of reforms.

Shasivari also underlined the importance of the structured dialogue, which enables reforms to be perceived as part of a broader European framework linking the rule of law, institutional capacity, human resources, digitalization, financial stability, and the quality of public services.

The Ministry of Justice, in its capacity as coordinator of Chapter 23 on Judiciary and Fundamental Rights, is committed to implementing the reform priorities set out in the Reform Agenda, as well as following the recommendations of the European Commission, evaluation missions, and the work of the Subcommittee on Justice and Home Affairs.

Regarding the Reform Agenda, Shasivari pointed out that it links reforms to concrete measures, deadlines, and results. According to him, the task of the authorities is to ensure these achievements do not remain only in strategic documents, but become visible in the work of institutions and in the services provided to citizens.

In closing, he recalled that North Macedonia already participates in broader European mechanisms for the rule of law, the fight against corruption, and the protection of fundamental rights, which opens additional opportunities for exchange of experience, practices, and European standards.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 13:17

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