Abdixhiku reconfirms LDK’s commitment to the state and institutions in meeting with British ambassador

The leader of the Democratic League of Kosovo, Lumir Abdixhiku, held a meeting today with the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Kosovo, Jonathan Hargreaves. The focus of the discussion was the latest political developments in the country as well as the steps toward forming the new institutions of the Republic of Kosovo.

The meeting was held at the LDK’s central offices, where Abdixhiku presented the British diplomat with the party’s positions regarding the recent political situation.

Të lidhura

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The LDK’s announcement states that Abdixhiku underlined that the political force he leads remains committed to “preserving the interests of the Republic and the functioning of democratic institutions.”

During the meeting, the parties also addressed relations between Kosovo and the United Kingdom. Abdixhiku appreciated the uninterrupted support that Britain has given Kosovo, stressing, according to the LDK, “the weight of the strong partnership between the two states” as well as the importance of close cooperation for the benefit of democracy, the rule of law and the stability of the Republic of Kosovo.

This meeting takes place at a time when attention in Kosovo is focused on political developments and the process of establishing new institutions.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 13:15

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