Kadrijaj on the sentences of former KLA leaders: Anyone who calls themselves Albanian felt hurt on September 16

Former Kosovo Liberation Army fighter Time Kadrijaj commented on the verdict handed down against former KLA leaders.

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According to her, on September 16, every person who identifies as Albanian felt wounded.

She stressed that anyone who calls themselves Albanian, who nurtures patriotic feelings or loves their country, was hurt on September 16, when marathon sentences with such a large number of years in prison were handed down. According to Kadrijaj, they felt insulted, offended, hurt, and crushed, and this feeling is being reflected in the days ahead through continuous protests and numerous reactions everywhere, including the reactions of young people, whom she praised as the best.

The protests are being held in support of the former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 13:56

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