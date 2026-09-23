ASH challenges VLEN: Where is the promise to end the arrest of former KLA soldiers?

The Alliance for Albanians has reacted sharply after the detention of Fadil Pushkolli, a former member of the Kosovo Liberation Army, who was arrested last night by the authorities of North Macedonia based on an arrest warrant issued by Serbia.

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This political force demands an immediate response from the VLEN coalition regarding this incident.

In their reaction, ASH recalls the statement of March 15, 2025, when Izet Mexhiti publicly announced that an agreement had been reached to end the detentions of former KLA soldiers at the border points of North Macedonia and promised a legal, systemic, and long-term solution. “After a quarter century in public and governing posts, Izet Mexhiti continues to speak to Albanians with promises of a ‘permanent solution.’ However, the current reality shows the complete opposite,” the reaction states.

ASH emphasizes that this is not an isolated case and raises the question of what happened to that agreement. They mention the arrest of Blerim Ramadani in July 2024 and the detention of Emin Bajrami in February 2025, now adding the case of Fadil Pushkolli to the list. “VLEN has the obligation to clarify to the public what value their promises have, when former KLA members continue to face Serbian arrest warrants on the territory of North Macedonia,” the reaction continues.

Finally, the Alliance for Albanians calls on the competent institutions for absolute transparency in the case of Fadil Pushkolli, demanding full respect of his rights and an urgent explanation of the legal basis for his detention. They address VLEN with a direct question: “Where is the ‘permanent solution’ that was promised to citizens? Power is not measured by promises, but by concrete achievements.”


Shtuar 23.09.2026 13:17

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